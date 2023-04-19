Australia's biggest pet vet service on wheels will roll into Muswellbrook on Thursday April 20 with the Animal Welfare League NSW offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping.
The Animal Welfare League (NSW) aims to target communities that may need access to these services due to financial constraints.
Muswellbrook has been identified as area in need by the Animal Welfare League (NSW).
The vet truck will be open Thursday, April 20 at the Highbrook Park, Ironbrook Road, 11am till 3pm.
Animal Welfare League NSW Chief Executive Officer Stephen Albin said the country tour - which will include visits across the State over the next three years - was a new service that will deliver pet care where it is most needed.
"The Animal Welfare League NSW is dedicated to ensuring every pet has the basic care of a health check, microchipping and vaccinations," he said.
"If a dog or cat is lost, then microchipping is the best way for a pet to be reunited with its owner, and it will also ease pressure on local council pounds.
"Vaccinations at the right time are fundamental to keeping a pet happy and free of serious diseases, and health checks are an excellent way to ensure pets remain healthy.
"A lot of preparation work has gone into the tour, and the Animal Welfare League NSW team are very excited to be hitting the road."
The purpose-built B-double trailer is over 25 metres long. It has specially designed areas for animal surgeries, such as desexing, an isolation room, and over 35 recovery cages.
It also features equipment for blood work, fridges, a veterinary scale, extensive storage to hold veterinary supplies and more.
"We encourage any pet owner who has a pet that needs a free check from our professional staff to take advantage of the service," Mr Albin said.
"We have experienced high demand, so pet owners should come prepared as there will be a wait time."
