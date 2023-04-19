Hunter Valley News
Animal Welfare League NSW is offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping in Muswellbrook on Thursday April 20

Updated April 19 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:24am
Australia's biggest pet vet service on wheels will roll into Muswellbrook on Thursday April 20 with the Animal Welfare League NSW offering free veterinary health checks, vaccinations, and microchipping.

