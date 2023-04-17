Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Full court action in preparation for Upper Hunter Championships and Singleton Open

Updated April 18 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of Muswellbrook players are looking to test themselves against other players in the valley with the Upper Hunter Championships on Sunday 30th April followed by the Singleton Open over the May 5-7 weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.