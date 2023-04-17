A number of Muswellbrook players are looking to test themselves against other players in the valley with the Upper Hunter Championships on Sunday 30th April followed by the Singleton Open over the May 5-7 weekend.
Both events will see plenty of squash action as players look to put their best foot forward with all grades catered for in both Men's and Women's divisions.
Wyong Squash Centre will also be hosting a doubles tournament on Saturday, April 29 and for those players over 35 years old, the Wyong Masters Open will be on the April 27 -28 weekend so there's plenty of squash available for anyone looking to meet new people and improve their game.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Round 9
Court 1 and the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel and Hunter Medical Practice are locked at two rubbers apiece with a match to play.
Royal's Ken "smash 'n' grab" McCartney kept the pressure on HMP's Jono "repeat offender" Williams to take the match 3-0 but there was plenty of great rallies and serious running to keep the crowd cheering throughout.
HMP's Luke "Bold and the Beautiful" McTaggart held his nerve to even the score against Tanya "Young and the Restless" Thompson in an absorbing four setter.
Tanya showed a glimpse of what might have been running away with the third set but couldn't carry that form into the fourth with Luke pouncing on anything loose to win an entertaining match.
Court 2 and the Railway Hotel hold a narrow 2-1 lead over Edward Higgins Parkinson with Alex "and now for something completely different" Newton scoring his teams only points with a hard fought four set win over Phil "flying circus" Allen.
Railway's Linda "supernova" Barwick needed her best serving game to stop EHP's Rebekah "shooting star" Weedon in a thrilling three sets although both players had chances throughout the match with Rebekah unable to stop Linda's fightback in the second set narrowly going down 10-8.
The Workers Club match of the week was between Railway's Bruce "hand of god" Webber up against EHP's Mick "Venus de milo" Lane in a match that had both players running the length of the court in some thrilling rallies.
Mick jumped out of the box to take the first set 9-4 and was hoping to put another nail in the coffin in the second.
Bruce had other ideas and took the arm wrestle 10-8 in a see-sawing game then powered on to easily take the third.
Mick came back to life and both players had chances going rally for rally, but Bruce held on to win the game and the match 10-9 leaving the crowd wanting more.
Curtis Gant Betts had the bye ready to take the Royal Hotel to the cleaners next week.
See you on the courts.
