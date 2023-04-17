Ross and Lyn Banks prevailed as the winners after a four hole playoff against Charlie Wintle and Julie Leckie when both pairs finished on 84. This was the 10th win for Ross and Lyn and their eighth consecutive win. The nett winners were a new pairing of Bardy Badenhorst and Yvonne Palmer who had a good round of 72 nett to win the prizes sponsored by Ross and Lyn Banks.