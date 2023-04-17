Scone Golf Club completed their Mixed Foursomes Championship on Sunday April 16. In windy conditions the field of twenty players found the going tough.
Ross and Lyn Banks prevailed as the winners after a four hole playoff against Charlie Wintle and Julie Leckie when both pairs finished on 84. This was the 10th win for Ross and Lyn and their eighth consecutive win. The nett winners were a new pairing of Bardy Badenhorst and Yvonne Palmer who had a good round of 72 nett to win the prizes sponsored by Ross and Lyn Banks.
The NTPs were won by Leah Jamieson at 14 metres on the 4th , Lyn Banks at 9.6 metres on the 8th, Ross Banks at 10.46 metres on the 13th whilst on the long 17 th hole into the wind, none of the men hit the green.
The ball winners were: Bardy Badenhorst and Yvonne Palmer 72, Charlie Wintle and Julie Leckie 73.5, Brad Baker and Louise Mathews 73.5, Red Palmer and Kathy Robinson 75.5, Chris Bowman and Meredith Bowman 78 on a countback from Ross and Lyn Banks.
On a perfect day for golf on Saturday April 15 a great field of fifty four players contested an 18 Hole Stableford sponsored by Clayton Rogers. It was also Round 1 of the Captain's Trophy.
There were three players who had 39 points resulting in prizes to Leah Jamieson in B Grade, Neil Clydsdale in C Grade on a countback from an unlucky David Bradshaw. The A Grade winner was Chris Bowman 37 points on a countback from Justin Smart.
The NTPs were shared around with the winners being Brad Hockley 1.99 metres on the 4th, Mick Reynolds 5.14 metres on the 8th, Tim Johnson 1.94 metres on the 13 th and Michael Morton 5.69 metres on the 17th .
Balls were won by: Leah Jamieson, Neil Clydsdale, David Bradshaw 39, Chris Bowman, Justin Smart 37, Jake Teague, Jono Keep, Matt Langan, John Roe, Daryl Dutton 36, Brad Hockley, Barb Hobbs, Mick Soper, Ross Banks 35, Rod Vaughan, Paul McLoughlin, Tim Johnson, Brody Wilson, Trevor Wilson, Stuart Sheldrake 34, James Munro and Michael Morton 33 points on a countback from Jeff Harrington, Mac Dawson, Garry Carter, Shane Davis, Geoff Barton and Mick Alsleben.
On Thursday April 13, the ladies played an 18 Hole Stableford kindly sponsored by Ruby's Girl. Lyn Banks had a fine round of 39 points to be the winner. Judy Carmody won the NTP on the 8th with a top shot. Balls were won by Lyn Banks 39, Mary Brennan 37, Vonnie Palmer, Leanda Nutt 34 and Judy Carmody 33 points.
In a good week for Lyn Banks she also had the best score in the weekly 18 Hole Medley Stableford event, edging out Scott Bourke and David Adams also on 35 points. Balls went to these players along with Mac Dawson, Michael Morton, Brad Hockley 33, Brad Baker and Michael Morton on 32 points.
On Sunday April 16 Scone player Wes Boyd won the Aberdeen Men's Open Day with a great round of 70.
Jake Teague was one shot back to be the runner up. Scone players will also support the Denman Open next Sunday.
In a big week of golf the main event at Scone this week will be the hosting of the ladies Interdistrict 4BBB Stableford match between Hunter River District and Newcastle District. Thirty players from each district will play on Friday, April 21.
On Thursday, April 20 the Scone ladies will welcome Muswellbrook ladies in a round of the Interclub Challenge series, sponsored by Muswellbrook Golf Shop.
On Saturday, April 22 the event will be a Stableford sponsored by Trevor and Brody Wilson and it is also Round 1 of the R.J. Lowrie Cup. Following soon after these events the Men's Scone Open will be played on Sunday, April 30 and the Ladies Open on Thursday, May 4.
