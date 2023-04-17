Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Scone golf report: Ross and Lyn Banks prevail at Scone Golf Club's Mixed Foursomes Championship

By Lyn Banks
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scone Golf Club completed their Mixed Foursomes Championship on Sunday April 16. In windy conditions the field of twenty players found the going tough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.