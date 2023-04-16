YASMIN Clydsdale didn't even consider signing elsewhere.
A two-time NRLW premiership winner, and NSW and Australian-representative forward, the 29-year-old would have been welcomed with open arms at just about any other club in the competition.
But Clydsdale, a high school PE teacher from Scone, wanted to remain at the Knights after last year's title triumph and on Thursday was unveiled as the club's second signing for the 2023 NRLW season having penned a three-year deal.
"Definitely not," Clydsdale responded when asked if she considered other offers.
"Being a little bit older and ... I live in Scone which is only two hours away.
"Being able to be here for the younger generation as well to build that positive culture here at this club was super important for me.
"What Ron has instilled in us is having a team-first mentality and that's our process going forward.
"Hopefully retaining some old players and getting some new blood in as well."
A former Australian rugby sevens player, Clydsdale will be eyeing a three-peat of NRLW titles in 2023 after claiming a premiership with the Roosters early last year before again with Newcastle six months later.
She was also part of the Jillaroos side that won the World Cup late last year.
Her retention comes after the Knights announced they had signed fullback Tamika Upton for five years.
The duo look set to be part of a core group of players the club will secure long term.
It's the first time in the NRLW's short five-year history that players can sign contracts longer than a season. Each club's salary cap has also almost tripled to $900,000 and will grow to more than $1.5 million over the next five years.
The minimum wage for this season, which begins in July, is $30,000. It will grow to more than $50,000 by 2027.
Clydsdale believes the changes are going to have a profound influence on the growth of the women's game.
"I think it's so positive for women in sport to be able to have that contract for five years and that security," she said, referencing the length of Upton's contract.
"That's what a lot of us want, so for Tamika to secure five years at the Knights is super exciting. People want to be a part of it because they can see that there is some financial gain. A lot of different sports are committing to women ... but I think the NRL have done a great job with creating 10 teams and that's definitely something that is going to build in the future."
Encouragingly, Clydsdale said in her position as a teacher at Scone Grammar she had seen interest in the game skyrocket among young girls. She is pleased the pathways are emerging for women to make a career out of the sport.
"It's definitely growing," she said. "We actually have a Scone under-17 girls tackle team for the first time ever that I've been coaching. That just proves how much it's been growing in the Upper Hunter and Newcastle."
Clydsdale won't be giving up teaching, but was grateful to have an employer that helped her live her dream.
"It's hard, but Scone Grammar has allowed me to take this journey and I'm really grateful towards them," she said.
"I do take a lot of leave without pay, which I think is a sacrifice I've had to make to commit to rugby league, but sport is only for so long so to be able to commit fully to my rugby league is something I want to do."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
