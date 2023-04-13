A VOLUNTEER firefighter accused of deliberately sparking several suspicious fires has been granted more time for his defence solicitor to negotiate with police.
Leelan John Watts is yet to enter pleas to seven allegations of intentionally lighting a fire and being reckless as to its spread in and around the Warrah Creek area, near Willow Tree.
The 19-year-old was flanked by family members as he appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week for the first mention of his case since he was granted bail last month.
Legal Aid solicitor Daniel Daley said he was still "not in a position" to enter pleas.
"I would be asking for some time," he said. "I'm making reps to the police."
He said he was looking to negotiate with police on the charges because there were "issues" with some of the allegations.
Police allege the farmhand, student pilot and volunteer firefighter - who was stood down from the Rural Fire Service after he was charged - used a lighter to spark several fires across a two-week period in March.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the charges had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions, but he said there was "no election" and it would remain in the local court.
Magistrate Brett Thomas adjourned the case to allow police and the defence to discuss the charges before it will return to court next month.
The Warrah Creek local was arrested at 12.01am on March 20. Watts is accused of sparking fires at Warrah Creek on March 4, 5 and 6; in the early hours of March 10; and about 11am on March 15.
Police allege he lit another fire about 6.51pm on March 19, just hours before his arrest.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
