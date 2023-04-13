Hunter Valley News
Leelan John Watts yet to enter pleas in Tamworth court to charges of lighting fires at Warrah Creek in the Willow Tree area

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 14 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:41am
A VOLUNTEER firefighter accused of deliberately sparking several suspicious fires has been granted more time for his defence solicitor to negotiate with police.

