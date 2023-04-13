Hunter Valley News
Mental health grants on offer to regional and remote communities through The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's In a Good Place (IAGP) program

Updated April 13 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:15am
Remote, rural and regional communities across the Upper Hunter now apply for grants up to $20,000 for community-driven mental health and wellbeing projects that empower locals to talk, connect, learn, participate and foster help-seeking behaviours.

