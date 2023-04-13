Remote, rural and regional communities across the Upper Hunter now apply for grants up to $20,000 for community-driven mental health and wellbeing projects that empower locals to talk, connect, learn, participate and foster help-seeking behaviours.
The grants are available through The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's In a Good Place (IAGP) program in partnership with CCI Giving - a foundation for the Australian Catholic community from Catholic Church Insurance Limited (CCI).
FRRR and CCI Giving are offering $250,000 in IAGP grants, a boost of $50,000 on prior grant rounds, as part of a new five-year partnership.
Jeremy Yipp, CCI General Manager, General Insurance Claims and Chair of CCI Giving, said that since partnering with FRRR in 2018, CCI Giving has seen the direct impact made to 53 mental health-focused projects funded across remote, rural and regional Australia.
"Seed funding is critical for the smaller community projects so that they can develop a proof of concept for their activity model and see what works and what doesn't, and why," Mr Yipp said.
"Without assistance from grant programs, such as In a Good Place, these projects may never have the opportunity to really get off the ground and reach their full potential."
Jill Karena, FRRR's People Programs Portfolio Lead, said that, now in its sixth year, the In A Good Place program continues to provide vital funding to support the mental health and wellbeing of communities across remote, rural and regional Australia.
"Projects funded through the In a Good Place program typically bring people together, sometimes to heal, always to learn.
"The program has a definite and important role to play in supporting rural communities in reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and help-seeking behaviours. It helps to bring mental health and wellbeing out in the open - making it OK to talk about and OK to reach out and ask for help," Ms Karena said.
Applications opened on 12 April 2023. There is a two-stage application process. To get started, a brief Expression of Interest must be submitted no later than 5pm AEST, Wednesday 17 May 2023. Full details are available on FRRR's website - https://frrr.org.au/funding/place/in-a-good-place/. Applicants can also call 1800 170 020.
The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal is the only national foundation specifically focused on ensuring the social and economic strength of remote, rural and regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.