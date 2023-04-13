Hunter Valley News
Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 11:00am
Hunter Beach was officially opened by Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds and representatives from the groups that helped fund the project including the NSW Government, Bengalla Mining Company and AGL on Wednesday, April 12.
Muswellbrook residents will no longer need to drive the 120 kilometres to Newcastle to enjoy the beach with the town's very own - of a sort - opening this week.

