Muswellbrook residents will no longer need to drive the 120 kilometres to Newcastle to enjoy the beach with the town's very own - of a sort - opening this week.
Once a pebbly and hard to get to swimming spot along the Hunter River, Muswellbrook Shire Council has transformed the natural reserve off Aberdeen Street into a recreational one with car park, amenities, ramps and stairs down to the water.
Hunter Beach, as it will be known for now, was officially opened to the public on Wednesday, April 12 but the council said that swimming is "at one's own risk".
Project manager Peter Chambers said that the Hunter River is a natural waterway with a large catchment area and the council could not guarantee that the area will always be safe for swimming.
"While council has been proactive in reducing risks to the public with fencing and signage to highlight the areas that require caution, this is a natural environment where conditions will constantly be changing," he said.
"Hunter Beach site is designed so as the amenity of this unique area can be easily accessed and enjoyed.
"There are opportunities for active and passive recreation including walking, sports and picnicking while enjoying the natural environment."
Developing the area between the Karoola Wetlands and the Hunter River off Aberdeen Street into a dedicated recreational area has been five years in the making and a project worth about $3 million, the council said.
First approved in 2018, it wasn't until 2021 that there was movement on the site to clear vegetation and begin establishing amenities.
The council said it had reached "practical completion" of the development of Hunter Beach, and has opened its gates to the public.
"While there are a few final details to be finished in the coming weeks, the community is now welcome to enjoy the amenity and facilities of the site," the council said.
The barbecues are waiting for power to be connected, which is expected to be completed by mid-April. The toilets and picnic tables are available for use, as are the volleyball courts and walking trails.
Hunter Beach features a shared pathway from the front gate into the site to a dedicated car park area.
Sandstone steps and ramps provide direct access to the Hunter River.
"Muswellbrook Council has delivered a huge goal for the town in developing its access to the river," Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said.
"[It's] wonderful to see the new community asset which will prove an attraction for locals and tourists alike.
"I can see plenty of opportunity for family barbecues and picnics, school holiday entertainment, school excursions and cultural experiences. Maybe running down the river in an inner tube could top the list."
Hunter Beach was officially opened by Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds and representatives from the groups that helped fund the project including the NSW Government, Bengalla Mining Company and AGL.
Hunter Beach is a "working title", the council said.
"It will remain until funding requirements are finalised, after which a community open day and renaming ceremony will be held."
The gates to Hunter Beach will be open for cars and mini buses from 6am to 6pm seven days a week and 7am to 7pm during daylight saving.
Outside of these times, only non-vehicle access is possible.
The site is monitored with CCTV and during extreme weather events, it will be closed.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
