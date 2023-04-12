Hunter Valley News
Date set for Liddell power station shutdown

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
April 13 2023 - 7:00am
May 2021 Liddell celebrated its 50th birthday Len McLachlan, general manager AGL's Liddell and Bayswater power stations. Picture Louise Nichols.
The closure of one of the region's iconic symbols of coal based industrial success, Liddell power station, will take place on April 28.

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

