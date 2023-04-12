Police are appealing for assistance to locate 31-year-old Kye Norman who was last seen in Denman on the afternoon of April 10, 2023.
Police believe Mr Norman may be in the Newcastle suburb of Cooks Hill or surrounding areas.
Mr Norman is described as being Caucasian in appearance, of fair complexion and approximately 175 to 180 centimetres tall with thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
He is understood to be driving a black 2011 Holden Colorado utility registration DO03IE.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Muswellbrook police station on 6542 6999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.