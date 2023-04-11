A new program that aims to created a network to encourage workforce development and all-round growth and stability in the business industry is being launched by Singleton Council and Business Singleton.
According to the council, the Industry and Workforce Development Program aims to "engage local industry in future-focused roundtable discussions to identify and prioritise strategies to address barriers to growth and harness opportunities for the future.
The program is funded by NSW Government's Resources for Regions Round Eight with the first roundtable set to take place on May 3 at Singleton Civic Centre.
The event will focus on the construction industry with all construction business stakeholders invited to attend, including heavy civil to trades, domestic and commercial builders.
Vicki Brereton, Council's Director Organisation and Community Capacity, said the core industries for this specific program were selected based on their strategic importance to the continued evolution of Singleton's economy.
"The Industry and Workforce Development program will focus on construction, manufacturing, agriculture, retail and hospitality, health and social services and mining services initially, acknowledging that other industries such as tourism already have strong networks in place to support industry development," she said.
"We're inviting leaders from these industries to share their perspectives individually and as part of a number of roundtable discussions which will be facilitated by Jacinta Outlaw, a Business Australia business advisor and founder of digital transformation agency the Fifth Element.
"One of the main objectives of the program will be to anticipate future employment skills requirements, so we can ensure our labour force is ready to meet future demand and we can retain jobs in Singleton as our economy evolves."
Danny Eather, President of Business Singleton, said no one understood the challenges of an evolving economy better than local businesses.
"We want to hear first-hand what our industries are currently experiencing and what they'd like us to champion locally and regionally," he said.
"We are also keen to harness their vision for their industry's future, both at a local level and from a viewpoint of linking into future regional trends."
