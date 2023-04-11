Hunter Valley News
Home/Community

Services Australia mobile service centre in region through April

Updated April 11 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mobile Service Centres are 20 tonne trucks providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Photo supplied.
Mobile Service Centres are 20 tonne trucks providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Photo supplied.

Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, will be travelling through the Hunter region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.