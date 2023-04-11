Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, will be travelling through the Hunter region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.
Mobile Service Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.
Staff on board this trip can help with Centrelink claims, Medicare registrations, and accessing online services.
Information about Department of Veterans' Affairs programs and support services will also be available.
Golden Wattle will be visiting the following locations:
Merriwa on Tuesday 18 April in front of the Fitzroy Hotel, Bettington Street (10:30 am to 4:00 pm)
Denman on Wednesday 19 April at the Car Parking area, off Paxton Street (9:30 am to 3:30 pm)
Dungog on Thursday 20 April near the Community Centre, Dowling Street, (9:30 am to 4:00 pm)
Clarence Town on Friday 21 April opposite IGA, Grey Street (9:00 am to 4:00 pm)
Gloucester on Monday 24 April near Billabong Park, Denison Street (10:30 am to 4:00 pm)
Bulahdelah on Wednesday 26 April near Wade Park, Crawford Street (10:00 am to 4:00 pm)
Stroud on Thursday 27 April near the Swimming Pool, Cowper Street (9:30 am to 3:00 pm)
