Cop charged in Singleton over sexual offence allegations

THE NSW police force is weighing up whether to keep employing a probationary constable charged with a sexual offence this week.
NSW Police on Friday confirmed that a 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday and taken to Singleton police station.
The arrest followed an investigation that began in December examining allegations of a sexual offence that involved a 17-year-old girl.
"The probationary constable - attached to a command in the Northern Region - was charged with incite other to do a sexual act with them without consent and behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school," NSW Police said in a statement.
"The officer's employment status is currently under review."
The 27-year-old was granted conditional bail. He is next due to appear in Singleton Local Court on May 11.
He is the second officer to face serious charges in the region in as many weeks after a 29-year-old senior constable was arrested in Horseshoe Bend and charged in late March with assaulting police and domestic violence offences.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.