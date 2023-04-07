Hunter Valley News
Muswellbrook home invasion: Hunter Valley police release CCTV

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:14pm
DETECTIVES are hoping CCTV footage of a man and a woman can help their investigation of a Muswellbrook home invasion.

