DETECTIVES are hoping CCTV footage of a man and a woman can help their investigation of a Muswellbrook home invasion.
Strike Force Blisville police on Thursday released the CCTV vision as they continue to investigate the attack last month that sent four people to hospital and injured two dogs.
Emergency services were called to Forbes Street about 1.15am on Saturday March 4 after reports of an aggravated robbery.
"Police have been told five men - armed with weapons including machetes, knives, hammers and a pole - forced their way into the house and demanded money, before assaulting four occupants inside," police said in a statement.
Paramedics treated four people at the scene - a 59-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman - before taking them all to the John Hunter Hospital. Two dogs also required veterinary attention after they were struck with machetes.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
