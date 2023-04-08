A 98-acre property in Hunter Valley wine country that is expected to attract a buyer in the wedding industry is on the market in Belford.
Listed with Jurds Real Estate agent Cain Beckett, the property known as Casa Della Vigna at 228 Sweetwater Road, Belford includes a two-bedroom cottage as well as a large barn that could be utilised as a wedding venue.
The barn also offers loft accommodation.
"This property would appeal to a wedding operator because the site is perfect for that," Mr Beckett said.
"It's also in a pretty amazing part of wine country. The street is one of the most expensive in the area so it's a great location."
The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest with a guide of $2.65 million.
The agent said the owners purchased the property 18 months ago with the intention of operating it as a wedding venue and extending the cottage, which has been their main residence however, they have listed the property to purchase a larger home.
Set in one of the most sought-after areas in the Hunter Valley's wine region, the property is positioned close to exclusive estates, vineyards and restaurants.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.