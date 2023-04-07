NSW high schools will begin discussing ways to enforce a state-wide mobile phone ban to soon come into effect to improve children's learning outcomes.
The promise to enforce a ban on mobile phones in every public high school classroom would come into effect from term four, NSW Premier Chris Minns said on Monday. It follows several Hunter schools trialling phone bans of their own in recent months.
The ban - an election pledge - will bring high schools into line with public primary schools as well as schools in Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
"I don't want to see NSW kids fall further behind in educational attainment as a result of having a constantly pinging mobile phone device sitting on their lap or tweeting in their ear while they should be undertaking learning in the classroom," Mr Minns said. "I know that many adults find it almost impossible to concentrate with a mobile phone device in their hands."
The education department will consult with schools from Monday on how to enforce the ban, which will impact about 320,000 students in 400 schools.
Education Minister Prue Car said the change was long overdue and would help teachers perform their jobs without being distracted by students using phones.
"It makes sure that at recess and lunch, kids can actually socialise together, engage in physical activity, run around and actually not be sitting in playgrounds, on the floor, on their phones on social media or playing games," she said.
Each school will be able to decide how to implement the ban.
