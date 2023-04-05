Reducing road deaths focus of Easter long weekend police operation

Reckless drivers will be the focus of this long weekend's traffic operation, as police prepare to keep the roads safe this Easter.
NSW Police will launch Operation Easter 2023 - a highly-visible police traffic operation focusing on reducing road fatalities and trauma this holiday weekend - on Wednesday.
The five-day operation will begin at 12.01am on Thursday and run until 11.59pm on Monday, with double demerits in place throughout.
The operation will specifically target the major factors contributing to road trauma - excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said substantial resources have been assigned to the operation as road trauma remains a matter of significant concern.
"This Easter, our officers will be out and about doing their best to keep the roads safe so that everyone can arrive to their destinations in time for a wonderful weekend with loved ones," she said.
"The message is simple; drive to the speed limit, focus on the road - not your phone, and make sure you have a plan B if you are drinking.
"For the last two years, we've seen seven fatalities on the road each Easter long weekend. The goal this year is to reduce that number."
Transport for NSW Head of Transport Safety Peter Dunphy said there are simple steps everyone can take to make sure we all arrive safely to our destinations this long weekend.
"If you are driving this long weekend, even if it's a short trip, give yourself plenty of travel time, wear your seatbelt or helmet if you're on a motorbike, stay under the speed limit, put your phone away and never drink or drug drive," Mr Dunphy said.
"Please remember that Thursday [April 6] is a school day and there will still be kids around, so school zones will be active so make sure you slow down and take extra care around schools."
