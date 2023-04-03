Hunter Valley News
Working dogs die in shed fire at Oswald, near Lochinvar

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 4 2023 - 9:26am, first published 9:24am
File picture
A shed fire has claimed the lives of multiple working dogs in the Maitland area on Tuesday morning.

