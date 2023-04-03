A shed fire has claimed the lives of multiple working dogs in the Maitland area on Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to a property on Oswald Road at Oswald just before 7.20am after a landowner had found an old diary shed well alight.
Initially, two to three dogs were reported to have died in the blaze - though that number is yet to be confirmed.
The man saved several other dogs from the burning structure.
The fire has been put out and the clean-up was ongoing at the time of publication.
