Study subsidy for nurses, rural doctors to stay in NSW

Young doctors in the regions will be among thousands of healthcare students eligible for a $12,000 scholarship if they commit to working in the NSW public health system for five years.
With 2000 scholarships a year, the government initiative is aimed at slowing the exodus from the NSW healthcare workforce.
The program will support up to 850 nurses, 400 doctors with a focus on regional and rural interns, 150 midwives and a host of other workers including paramedics and physiotherapists.
Those who have already commenced their studies will also be recognised under a transitionary arrangement. Some 2000 students will be eligible for a one-off payment of $8000 upon their graduation.
"I've spoken to paramedics and nurses about what it is really like in our emergency wards ... they're not just tired, they're exhausted and they're leaving," Premier Chris Minns said in a statement. "I'm determined to turn that around."
The scholarships begin in 2024. The entire scheme is budgeted to cost $97 million over three years.
"This ... demonstrates this government's commitment to ensuring we attract new staff and support and retain the talent we already have in the NSW public health system," Health Minister Ryan Park said.
The scheme was assessed by the independent parliamentary budget office. Its research indicated recipients may be exempt from paying tax on scholarships if they met certain criteria. The office noted the policy didn't specify whether health graduates who broke their work commitment would be required to pay back all or a portion of their scholarship funds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.