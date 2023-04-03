Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Study subsidy for nurses, rural doctors to stay in NSW

By Luke Costin
Updated April 4 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young doctors in the regions will be among thousands of healthcare students eligible for a $12,000 scholarship if they commit to working in the NSW public health system for five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.