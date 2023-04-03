With school holidays just around the corner, there's no better time to plan magical weekends away.
This April, Hunter Valley Gardens invites visitors to roam among dinosaurs and create special memories at Mega Creatures and Mega Creatures Night Safari, open from Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30.
Visitors of all ages will enjoy rides, Easter Egg Hunts, interactive fossil digs, and giant animatronic animals that will create unforgettable moments for the whole family.
The life-sized mega creatures, including Stegosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, and more, will have guests feeling like they have stepped back in time to Dino Land.
In the Dragons Den, visitors can let their imagination take flight with mythical beasts that even breathe fire.
Meanwhile, the Amphitheatre has been taken over by flying creatures from a land before time. Don't forget to keep an eye out for stomping dinosaurs that wander through the Gardens, which will be sure to impress kids, no matter what age.
As the sun sets at Hunter Valley Gardens, the pre-historic creatures will come alive with specialty lighting displays for the Mega Creatures Night Safari. Beware, predators are hunting their prey around the frog ponds and Hunter Valley Gardens collection of snakes and lizards will be on display on Reptile Road.
After exploring the creatures, visitors can ride The Carousel, Swing Chair, Giant Ferris Wheel, Tea Cup, or Superslide, with the 25-metre-tall Ferris Wheel offering spectacular panoramic views of the Gardens and the dinosaurs below.
In the Boneyard, budding archaeologists can discover mythical creature facts, figures and hidden fossils.
Stop by the Gardens over the Easter long weekend to get a visit from a certain bunny, who is also available for photo opportunities.
The kids will love the Giant Easter Egg Hunt with thousands of brightly coloured eggs to collect. The Hunt's will be conducted on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th April, with three sessions per day. First hunt at 10am is dedicated to children under six years of age. Session tickets are only available to purchase online with your Mega Creatures ticket.
"We can't wait to see the looks on children's faces," Kim Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Hunter Valley Gardens, said.
