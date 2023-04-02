Hunter Valley News
Home/News/Property

Hunter Valley house values record a fall in the month of March

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 3 2023 - 9:02am, first published 8:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless.
CoreLogic research director, Tim Lawless.

House values in the Hunter Valley recorded a fall of 0.1 per cent in March with a median of $672,644 and units also dropping 0.5 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.