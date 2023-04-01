The Sandy Hallow Horse ride is a scenic ride through the beautiful Sandy Hallow area in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. The ride is $20 per rider or $60 per family and includes morning tea. Meet behind the Tourist Hotel - off Honey Lane, Sandy Hollow. Camping is available. There will also be entertainment and an auction at the Tourist Hotel. The ride is not suitable for learners and children under 18 must wear a helmet. Unfortunately no stallions. For more information on the ride, which is sponsored by Muswellbrook Shire Council, call Mick Turner on 0438 934 619 for more information or to book tickets.

