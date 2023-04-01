April 8: Highbrook Park, Muswellbrook
Get egg-cited because the Muswellbrook Shire Council Easter Family Fun Day is back for Easter Saturday, April 8 from 10am-2pm. The free event will feature children's activities, jumping castles - and of course - the Easter Bunny. Bring a picnic and join in the fun on Easter Saturday.
22 April: Sandy Hallow
The Sandy Hallow Horse ride is a scenic ride through the beautiful Sandy Hallow area in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service. The ride is $20 per rider or $60 per family and includes morning tea. Meet behind the Tourist Hotel - off Honey Lane, Sandy Hollow. Camping is available. There will also be entertainment and an auction at the Tourist Hotel. The ride is not suitable for learners and children under 18 must wear a helmet. Unfortunately no stallions. For more information on the ride, which is sponsored by Muswellbrook Shire Council, call Mick Turner on 0438 934 619 for more information or to book tickets.
April 29: Baerami
Baerami Bush Dance is a fun-filled bush dance at the beautifully timber lined Baerami Hall in the Upper Hunter Valley, featuring traditional acoustic music performed by Waltzing Jack and Friends, musicians from the Hunter Valley. Dances are explained and you don't need a partner. The event is family friendly. Bring your own dinner and drinks, and a supper to share. Camp at the hall, or stay at nearby accommodation. A well-equipped kitchen is available. Location: 1361 Bylong Valley Way Baerami NSW 2333 Australia. Visit www.calli.com.au/callicoma-hill-events for details.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
May 6-7: Moonan Flat
The adventure features a two day overnight gravel ride with all the trimmings from Graveleur. After cresting the Barrington Tops range and then making it down the 30 minute descent in one piece, you can look forward to a sumptuous feast and plenty of hydration at the Moonan Flat pub on Saturday night. Then cruise back to Gloucester on Sunday crossing the many creeks along the way. For full details vist www.graveleur.cc/event/thunderbolts-adventure-2023-2/
June 9-11: Scone
White Park Equine Complex Scone - June Long Weekend '23. 3 big days of pure Australian Country Music artists.
July 1: Jefferson Park, Aberdeen
Great day for the whole family. Pipe Bands, Market Stalls, Food Stalls and good coffee when the Games return to Aberdeen in July.
September 16, Scone
John Hunter Hospital EMET (Emergency Medicine Education & Training) Hub, JHH Trauma Service & Glencore present the Trauma on the Track course on September 16 at Scone Race Course from 8am. The event will feature a variety of key speakers and trauma skill stations. EMET is a government funded program that provides education, training & supervision to doctors and other health professionals working in emergency departments and emergency care services in rural and regional Australia. Registration is essential. Course fee from $100. Email Pauline.Baker@health.nsw.gov.au.
