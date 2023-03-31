Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

NSW Rural Fire Service extends Upper Hunter bushfire danger period

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
April 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire danger season extended into April for Upper Hunter
Fire danger season extended into April for Upper Hunter

SUMMER may be threatening to become a memory, but the fire season is still here for parts of NSW including the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.