Fire danger season extended into April for Upper Hunter

SUMMER may be threatening to become a memory, but the fire season is still here for parts of NSW including the Upper Hunter.
The NSW Rural Fire Service on Thursday announced it would keep the bushfire danger period in place for 44 local government areas due to an increased risk of grass fires.
For the Upper Hunter, that means a new end date of April 30.
Commissioner Rob Rogers said that while March's end usually allowed crews to lower their guard a little, high fuel loads and warmer than average temperatures would force them to stay vigilant.
"In the last month alone, firefighters have worked on more than 850 bush and grass fires burning over 66,000 hectares," he said.
"Fire activity in March accounts for almost 50 per cent of the hectares burnt across the whole fire season.
"Unfortunately, eight homes, 15 outbuildings and hundreds of livestock have been lost across firegrounds however hundreds more homes and buildings have been saved due to the actions of firefighters and landholders."
Fire permits are no longer required outside the areas where the season will extend, while those facing a longer alert period must notify neighbours 24 hours before lighting up and seek a permit.
"Given the prevailing dry conditions, it is vital when conducting a burn on your property it is safe to do so and make sure that you comply with the rules, even if you have conducted burns on your property for years," Commissioner Rogers said.
Beyond fires, more than 5000 RFS members also grappled with storm and flood operations during the summer.
"As the threat of bush and grass fires lingers, I am encouraged by their willingness to do what they can, time and time again and the residents of NSW are better for it," he said.
"Our volunteers could also not do what they do without the support and encouragement of families, friends, colleagues and employers and so I thank them as well."
Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera: 16 April 2023
Coolamon, Junee, Lockhart, Wagga Wagga: 16 April 2023
Albury City, Berrigan, Federation, Greater Hume: 16 April 2023
Gilgandra, Warrumbungle: 30 April 2023
Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon: 30 April 2023
Mid-Western Regional: 30 April 2023
Bourke, Brewarrina, Central Darling, Cobar, Unincorporated: 30 April 2023
Gunnedah, Liverpool Plains, Upper Hunter: 30 April 2023
Forbes, Lachlan, Parkes, Weddin: 30 April 2023
Snowy Monaro Regional: 30 April 2023
Gwydir, Moree Plains, Narrabri: 30 April 2023
Bogan, Coonamble, Walget, Warren: 30 April 2023
Glenn Innes Severn, Inverell, Tenterfield: 30 April 2023
Tamworth: 30 April 2023
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
