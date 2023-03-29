Upper Hunter youth premier league gives gallant effort at Cessnock

The Upper Hunter new Youth Premier League teams for soccer played Cessnock at Cessnock on Sunday, March 26. Players gave a whole-hearted effort on the field across all age groups, with many playing at this higher level of soccer for the first time.
Under 13s
The under 13s team started of very strong, but couldn't sustain the intensity throughout the game. Despite this the team landed three goals, one from Mason, Max and Eden - the talented Scone youngster playing up two-years. Eighty per cent of this team have never played premier league, coming from C, D and F grade community soccer, so today's game was a massive step up for the boys, who are slowly changing there mindset from community to a premier league.
Under 14s
The Under 14s had a great run holding on to a one all draw for most of the game then two quick goals right at the end denied us a point. Fitness became a handicap here, but hats off to the team who again are made up of all community-level players who have never played premier before and three outstanding girls in the team. Some players are starting to really stand up and surprise everyone. Some players to watch are Mitch, Eli, Kelsy, Josh, and Alex.
The Under 15s team had a bye as Cessnock doesn't have a team in that age group, so three of our Scone boys turned up to help our Under 16s team.
Under 16s
The Under 16s boys and girls had another outstanding game despite playing in a completely new team again. A slight lack of discipline shape on the field didn't help and forced others to run more. But it's still early days and with training, they will get there. Numbers are low in team, so there's not a lot of subs each week, but we have just signed up another Scone boy, Joshua Coppins. Next week will be his premier league debut. The team was unlucky to get a point. Being hard done by a hand ball call shot was given and the team went down by a goal. However, there are some lovely combinations starting to show between some players in the team.
Under 18s
It was a hard day at office for the Under 18s boys, but they did a get a better result than in the trial and are making progress. They didn't believe in pre season in two-kilometre runs and have now learned the hard way about the importance of cardio. But they are good kids and with some hard work will make a good team. Again some players are starting to shine. Some lovey passages of play throughout the game to dominate for the first 15 minutes to shock Cessnock, but fatigue got to the Upper Hunter boys and they couldn't hold on. But there are big signs of improvement and we start again.
The Upper Hunter league heads to West Wallsend on for the next clash on April 1.
