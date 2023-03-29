Hunter Valley News
Upper Hunter youth premier league gives gallant effort at Cessnock

By Stephen Gruber
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:14pm, first published March 29 2023 - 3:36pm
The Upper Hunter new Youth Premier League teams for soccer played Cessnock at Cessnock on Sunday, March 26. Players gave a whole-hearted effort on the field across all age groups, with many playing at this higher level of soccer for the first time.

