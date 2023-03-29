Upper Hunter youth premier league gives gallant effort at Cessnock

The Under 16s boys and girls had another outstanding game despite playing in a completely new team again. A slight lack of discipline shape on the field didn't help and forced others to run more. But it's still early days and with training, they will get there. Numbers are low in team, so there's not a lot of subs each week, but we have just signed up another Scone boy, Joshua Coppins. Next week will be his premier league debut. The team was unlucky to get a point. Being hard done by a hand ball call shot was given and the team went down by a goal. However, there are some lovely combinations starting to show between some players in the team.

