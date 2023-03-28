Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

A new Upper Hunter soccer premier league opens development pathways for regional kids

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated March 28 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Raising the opportunities for soccer in a region that is known for its passion of rugby league is no small feat, but it's a challenge the organisers of a newly formed Upper Hunter soccer premier league are prepared to take on if it means creating development pathways for the kids in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.