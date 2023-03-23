Traffic in John Street came to a halt on last Friday morning March 17 as uniformed soldiers from the Lone Pine Barracks School of Infantry marched through the town's centre.
Led by Senior Australian Defence Force Officer Singleton Military Area and Parade Commander LCol Richard Thapthimthong CSC, the soldiers were exercising their Freedom of Entry into the town.
This special parade forms part of the celebrations as 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Australian Army School of Infantry's relocation to Singleton.
Community members young and old lined the march route as around 300 soldiers passed them by as well as a couple of army defence vehicles.
The presentation of Freedom of Entry, conferring the right, title, privilege, honour and distinction of marching through the streets of a city on ceremonial occasions 'with bayonets fixed, drums, beating, bands playing and colours flying', is a unique and historic ceremony with special significance for Army units. As the parade made its way to the Civic Green they were briefly stopped by NSW Police Inspector Joanne Schultz who asked for their details before allowing them to pass freely into the town.
The parade then made its way to the Civic Green for the ceremonial inspection of the soldiers by Mayor Sue Moore. Around 700 people work at the in the Singleton Local Government Area in the 'defence' industry.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
