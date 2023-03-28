Hunter Valley News
Liddell power station's closure, decommissioning and demolition will be captured creatively by 16 artists who have been selected through the Liddell WORKS project.

March 28 2023 - 11:00am
Arts Upper Hunter and AGL have named the 16 artists who will work on the Liddell WORKS project, a unique partnership, where artists work creatively capturing the closure, decommissioning and demolition of the Liddell Power Station in April 2023.

