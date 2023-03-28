Arts Upper Hunter and AGL have named the 16 artists who will work on the Liddell WORKS project, a unique partnership, where artists work creatively capturing the closure, decommissioning and demolition of the Liddell Power Station in April 2023.
The selected artists work across the fields of sound installation, pottery, 3D video recording, portraiture, large scale photography, sculpture and blacksmithing.
This innovative program of artist "residencies" will culminate in a major local exhibition or performance opportunity with the completed and curated works on exhibition at both Muswellbrook Regional Art Gallery and the Singleton Cultural Centre in 2024.
Submissions for the Liddell WORKS program was highly competitive, and saw submissions from across the region and beyond.
The artists are: Tim Black, Mark Brown, Suellyn Connolly, Penny Dunstan, Andrew French-Northam, Todd Fuller, Roger Hanley, Huw Jones, Will Maguire, Rachael Milne, Rebecca Rath, Kirry Toose, Fran Wachtel, Kara Wood, Lisa Wiseman, and Fiona Lee. Six of the artists hail from the Upper Hunter, while four come from the wider Hunter region, three from Lake Macquarie and Central Coast, and three from Sydney.
The Liddell WORKS project is a collaboration between Arts Upper Hunter, AGL, Muswellbrook Gallery and Singleton Cultural Centre. The project is made possible thanks to the support from AGL and the Regional NSW's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Arts Upper Hunter is the peak body for arts advocacy, promotion and engagement across the Local Government Areas of Muswellbrook, Singleton, Dungog and Upper Hunter.
For the last 20 years the organisation has been providing support, advice and connection to local creative communities. AUH is principally funded by the NSW Government through Create NSW, and the Dungog Shire Council, Muswellbrook Shire Council, Singleton Council and the Upper Hunter Shire Council.
