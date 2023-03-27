First it was COVID-19 restrictions and then last year the event had to be cancelled due to ongoing wet weather but the organisers are pleased to announce the Singleton Rodeo will be held this year on Saturday 1st April.
Once again the major sponsor is locally based Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions.
Held at the Singleton showground in Bathurst Street competition begins 10:00am and the full program is the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) affiliated.
The rodeo starts at 10am with the major events starting at 5pm with the Grand Entry.
The Rodeo events are:
Open Bull ride, Open Saddle Bronc, Open Bareback, Novice Bull Ride.
Junior Events include the Mini Bull Ride, Steer Ride
Timed events are Steer Wrestling Ladies Barrel Race
Some of the Local Riders competing are Kellie Horne, Katrina Stephens, Hayley Pepperall, Jayden Martin, Oscar Eastley, Addi Eastley, Darcie Moore, Makayla Mobberley, Kylie George, Bailey George and Logan George.
There will be a live band Snape Train at the completion of the Rodeo and food and drinks available on the showground.
The Bar is run by the NAA Committee and is opened from 3 pm till 10 pm
The Bistro is run by the NAA Committee and is opened at from 10 am.
The National Anthem will be sung by Betty Haak and music throughout the rodeo is by Adam Thiecke.
Any Enquires for the Rodeo to Robbie George 0427254632 and for camping etc to the showground secretary Ros Shearer 65722039 (contact on Thursday's).
The Singleton Rodeo Committee would like to thank all the business who supported us:
AEE Services, Auto One Singleton, Bailey Property Livestock, Bower Heavy Haulage Group, Buck Yeah Western, Buckin Boots, Chapman& Slattery, Complete Parts Equipment, Farmers Warehouse,G A Hayward Engineering, Gardner Transport,GIO Singleton, GoConRural, HCB Rural Land Management, Hunter Automotive Solution, Hunter Civilab, J H Carter Earthmoving and Gravel Supplies, JNA Earthmoving, Kirkwood Produce, Lancaster GMSV, Man vs Roof, Moss and Twine Giftware & Florist, MRM Solutions, Myne Signs, NAA, Pirtek,, PremiAir Hire, Ray White Real Estate, Redbournberry Clothing Co, Samuels Transport, Silveradoh Promotional Products, Singleton Trailer Caravan & Camping, Terry& Lynne Bennett, Tigs Contracting, Websters Plastering Services and Trunks Butchers.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
