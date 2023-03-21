It will take less than 10 seconds for the Liddell power station's iconic chimney's to crash to the ground.
With six weeks left before the 52-year-old coal-fired Hunter Valley generator shuts down, decommissioning and demolition experts are finalising plans to clear the site.
A new animation shows how the various parts of the plant will be dismantled after it closes.
The highlight will be the demolition of the 168-metre tall chimneys with explosives in early 2024.
The Liddell power plant, near Muswellbrook, contains about 70,000 tonnes of metal, including 3000 tonnes of highly valuable non-ferrous metals such as copper and chromium.
By comparison, the Sydney Harbour Bridge contains only 50,000 tonnes of steel.
There's also about 120,000 tonnes of concrete on the site that will be crushed and recycled.
The demolition and clean-up at Liddell will continue for about two years before the site is reborn as a clean energy hub that could employ more than 1000 people.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
