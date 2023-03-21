Peree Watson is looking to challenge the incumbent Dave Layzell as she gears up for the 2023 NSW state election.
Representing the Labor party for her first go at politics, Ms Watson grew up in Branxton which gave her an understanding of what it is like in a place often forgotten by politicians.
Before politics, Ms Watson spent the previous 15 years working for charities including the Leukaemia Foundation and the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Ms Watson also has strong connections to unions being the daughter of the late former President of the United Mineworkers Union, Mick Watson.
Along with a huge portion of the Upper Hunter population, Ms Watson sees roads and infrastructure to be among the biggest issue facing the area.
Ms Watson saw this issue as wide reaching, affecting most businesses and organisations within the area.
While she didn't commit to reclassifying any roads, however she does believe that prioritising repairs and any future reclassification is vital to improving the road network in the long run.
If elected she said NSW Labor will contribute $43.5 million to Upper Hunter Roads with over $23.5 million for urgent road upgrades and over $20.5 million for emergency road repairs across the Upper Hunter after more than a decade of neglect by the Nationals, compounded by floods and bushfire, and a failure to invest in regional road maintenance.
Labor's $23.5 million included $12 million towards the improving the Golden Highway, particularly around Merriwa where the roads are congested due to the Central West and Orana Renewable Energy Zone.
Another issue that Ms Watson sees in the Upper Hunter is a lack of doctors, nurses and teachers.
"Our acceptance in small country towns of not having a doctor at your hospital, when you turn up having to wait a certain amount of time to get into your local doctor surgery, just accepting that there weren't enough teachers at the school... Country towns and country people have just accepted as that's just how it is," she said.
"What we need to do is ensure that we bring all our services up to scratch for all of our communities. First of all we have to acknowledge this problem... On the National's front they've been saying there's no teacher shortage."
"Well there is a teacher shortage, nurses are leaving the profession in droves because of their pay and conditions."
"We need to invest in the people, especially in regional communities. The people are what make your town, the people are what deliver services, the people are what make things that aren't perfect okay."
The NSW state election is set to be held on March 25.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
