Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

Peree Watson is looking to contest the seat of the Upper Hunter for the Labor party

AM
By Angus Michie
March 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peree Watson is the Labor candidate for the seat of the Upper Hunter in the NSW state election.

Peree Watson is looking to challenge the incumbent Dave Layzell as she gears up for the 2023 NSW state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Angus Michie

Journalist

Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.