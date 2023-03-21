Hunter Valley News
Tony Lonergan wants to see a funded clean energy transition authority, independent of government, to coordinate the diversification of local economies

Updated March 21 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:00am
Protecting the environment was high on the list of priorities for The Greens, who's party was founded on four core pillars, environmental stewardship, social justice, grassroots democracy and peace and non-violence, Mr Lonergan said.

Upper Hunter Greens candidate Tony Lonergan was "chuffed" to draw the top spot on the ballot for the state election, but says position shouldn't impact the result and hopes people will consider the importance of their vote on March 25.

