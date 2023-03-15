Hunter Valley News
Latest News

Upper Hunter Veterans Golf: Col Hunter Shield comp starts April 4

By Graham Turvey
Updated March 20 2023 - 10:16pm, first published March 15 2023 - 10:00pm
UHVGA welcome new members to join their Tuesday tee offs.

There were a few players missing from the usual Denman roll-up - they were playing in the Week of Golf at Muswellbrook on March 14 after the first round of the Week of Golf had to be cancelled due to the 20mm of rain.

