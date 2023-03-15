There were a few players missing from the usual Denman roll-up - they were playing in the Week of Golf at Muswellbrook on March 14 after the first round of the Week of Golf had to be cancelled due to the 20mm of rain.
It was no doubt appreciated by the Upper Hunter farmers, but not the golfers.
Thank you to Greg Squires and the volunteers for the excellent condition of the Denman course and thank you to Brian Dever for the yummy pies for lunch as usual.
Gary Leake did best to win with 38 stableford points from Rod Upton second 36 C/B and Brian Dever third 36.
Balls went to Norm Buckley 35, Geoff Ferguson 34 and on 32 Graham Huggins and Terry Mitchell.
The Bradman's trophy, kindly donated by Gary Morley was won by Greg Squires.
Nearest the Pins: 3rd (2nd shot) Rod Upton 5th Terry Mitchell 12th Terry Mitchell 14th Garry Carter
FUTURE GAMES: Tuesdays:- On March 21, Stfd at Scone (please book-in with Ross Banks); March 28, Stfd at Aberdeen; April 4, the first of our major events for 2023 - the Col Hunter Shield at Mbk; April 11, Stfd at Denman.
New members welcome. Hit-offs by 8.30am. $15 green fees.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.