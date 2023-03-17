Hunter Valley News
Nsw Election

NSW Labor commits to the establishment of a Hunter clean energy transition authority

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
March 18 2023
The Hunter's Liddell and Bayswater power stations.

State Labor has committed to creating a Hunter clean energy transition authority to help the region adjust to unprecedented social and economic change in coming years.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

