Early voting or pre-polls open this Saturday, March 18 for the state election which will take place on Saturday, March 25.
At the by-election for the Upper Hunter held in May 2021 just over 30 per cent of electors voted early.
Singleton Youth Venue Auditorium: 9 Bathurst Street, Singleton NSW 2330. Accessibility: Assisted access, Path of travel may be difficult.
Denman Memorial Hall: 30 Ogilvie Street, Denman NSW 2328. Accessibility:Fully wheelchair accessible.
Stan Thiess Memorial Centre: Victoria Park, Hill Street, Muswellbrook NSW 2333. Accessibility:Fully wheelchair accessible.
Upper Hunter Shire Council Administration Centre, Scone: 135 Liverpool St, Scone NSW 2337. Accessibility: Fully wheelchair accessible.
Doug Walters Pavilion: 40 MacKay Street, Dungog NSW 2420. Accessibility:Assisted access, No designated accessible car park.
Maitland Church of Christ: 1 Garnett Road, East Maitland NSW 2323. Accessibility:Assisted access, Building has lips and/or steps, May have limited circulation space in voting area, Path of travel from car park may be difficult.
Mid Coast Council Gloucester Council Chamber: Railway Street, Gloucester NSW 2422. Accessibility:Assisted access, No designated disabled parking spot.
Saturday March 18 to Friday, March 24. 2023. Monday to Wednesday: 8:30am - 5:30pm. Thurday: 8:30am - 8:00pm. Friday: 8:30am - 6:00pm. Saturday: 9:00am - 6:00pm.
If your circumstances make it difficult for you to get to a voting centre, you may be eligible to apply for a postal vote. General postal voters will automatically receive ballot papers in the mail. Postal application form can be found at www.elections.nsw.gov.au
Politics can be a little complicated but to break it down, New South Wales is divided into 93 state electoral districts. Voters in each district like those in the Upper Hunter, will elect one person to represent their district in the Legislative Assembly. Voters will also need to elect 21 of the 42 members of the Legislative Council.
Residents will be required to submit two ballot papers in the March election, selecting a member for the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and a Legislative Council representative (upper house). The NSW Electoral Commission (NSWEC) Virtual Tally Room (VTR) will contain results for the 2023 Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council Elections and will go live on election day.
The 2023 declared candidates are: Tony Lonergan, Greens; James White, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers; Dave Layzell, Nationals; Dale McNamara, Independent; Peree Watson, Labor; Tom Lillicrap, Legalise Cannabis Party; and Calum Blair, Sustainability Australia Party.
