Hunter Valley News
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - List

Early voting and pre-polls for the 2023 NSW election open this Saturday, March 18

Updated March 14 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the by-election for the Upper Hunter held in May 2021 just over 30 per cent of electors voted early.

Early voting or pre-polls open this Saturday, March 18 for the state election which will take place on Saturday, March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.