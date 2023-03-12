Now in it's seventh year, Thunderbolts Adventure ride continues to attract riders from around the globe for it's unbeatable scenery and the satisfaction that comes from cycling a challenging distance under your own steam. The adventure features a two day overnight gravel ride with all the trimmings from Graveleur. After cresting the Barrington Tops range and then making it down the 30 minute descent in one piece, you can look forward to a sumptuous feast and plenty of hydration at the Moonan Flat pub on Saturday night. Then cruise back to Gloucester on Sunday crossing the many creeks along the way. For full details vist www.graveleur.cc/event/thunderbolts-adventure-2023-2/

