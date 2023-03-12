March 17 and 18: Muswellbrook Showground
There's bound to be something for everyone at this year's Bengalla Upper Hunter Show - rides, displays, showbags and of course a chance to celebrate the region's agricultural heritage.
But what's also attractive about this year's show is its affordability. A family of five can have 12 hours of fun for just $40. Show organisers have taken $5 off the online entry fee to provide even more value for money.
The ticket includes access to the displays throughout the showground and pavilions, as well as entertainment, including the headline performers The Crackup Sisters.
Hailing from Winton in Outback Queensland, The Crackup Sisters bring outback stories to the stage with their personal brand of larrikin-ism and give-it-ago attitude. They will perform throughout Friday and Saturday in the main arena and also offer whip cracking and hula hoop workshops.
March 18: Jerrys Plains
Head along to Jerrys Plains for the Community Fair and Carboot Sale on March 18 from 8am to 1pm at Jerrys Plains Recreation Grounds on Womno Street. There will be live music, food stalls, market stalls, free children's magician and jumping castle.
March 31 - April 2: Murrurundi
Celebrating artists and artisans of the Upper Hunter, the Murrurundi Festival, The Art of the Kite is coming to Murrurundi on March 31 to April 2.
Murrurundi Collective Farmers and Producers Markets will be set up at the Murrurundi Festival from March 31 to April 2. The Murrurundi Collective's retail space in Mayne Street will close by March 19.
April 29: Baerami
Baerami Bush Dance is a fun-filled bush dance at the beautifully timber lined Baerami Hall in the Upper Hunter Valley, featuring traditional acoustic music performed by Waltzing Jack and Friends, musicians from the Hunter Valley. Dances are explained and you don't need a partner. The event is family friendly. Bring your own dinner and drinks, and a supper to share. Camp at the hall, or stay at nearby accommodation. A well-equipped kitchen is available. Location: 1361 Bylong Valley Way Baerami NSW 2333 Australia. Visit www.calli.com.au/callicoma-hill-events for details.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
May 6-7: Moonan Flat
Now in it's seventh year, Thunderbolts Adventure ride continues to attract riders from around the globe for it's unbeatable scenery and the satisfaction that comes from cycling a challenging distance under your own steam. The adventure features a two day overnight gravel ride with all the trimmings from Graveleur. After cresting the Barrington Tops range and then making it down the 30 minute descent in one piece, you can look forward to a sumptuous feast and plenty of hydration at the Moonan Flat pub on Saturday night. Then cruise back to Gloucester on Sunday crossing the many creeks along the way. For full details vist www.graveleur.cc/event/thunderbolts-adventure-2023-2/
Let's Wing It Festival 2023
June 9-11: Scone
White Park Equine Complex Scone - June Long Weekend '23. 3 big days of pure Australian Country Music artists.
Aberdeen Highland Games
July 1: Jefferson Park, Aberdeen
Great day for the whole family. Pipe Bands, Market Stalls, Food Stalls and good coffee when the Games return to Aberdeen in July.
