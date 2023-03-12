Hunter Valley News
What's on: Your guide to events in the Upper Hunter

Updated March 14 2023 - 5:08pm, first published March 13 2023 - 9:07am
Outback Queensland's The Crackup Sisters are coming to town for the Upper Hunter Show for two days of fun-filled larrikin-ism peppered with comedy and topped off with whip cracking workshops at Muswellbrook Showground, March 17 and 18.

The Crackup Sisters come to Upper Hunter Show

March 17 and 18: Muswellbrook Showground

