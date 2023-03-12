Hunter Valley News
NSW election: King Coal dethroned as focus of campaign in Upper Hunter

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:03am, first published 9:00am
Dave Layzell, centre, after announcing $102 million for a new Scone hospital. Picture supplied

It is perhaps a measure of how much the climate wars have calmed in recent times that coal is no longer the word on the lips of the main combatants in Upper Hunter.

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

