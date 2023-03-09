NSW Labor has pledged to spend more than $44 million on road repairs and upgrades across the Upper Hunter if the party is elected to government this month.
It will include $23.5 million for urgent road upgrades across Muswellbook, Singleton, Dungog and Upper Hunter local government areas plus more than $20.5 million through Labor's new Emergency Road Repairs Fund to address the electorate's road maintenance backlog.
"The condition of the roads in the Upper Hunter are the result of a Liberal National Government that has failed to deliver for regional communities," Labor candidate for the Upper Hunter, Peree Watson, said.
"I've heard stories of people having to replace tyres roadside, of trucking companies having vehicles off the roads for major repairs, or businesses in small towns missing out because travellers are simply avoiding driving on their road.
"The Nationals have delivered nothing but disappointment for the residents of the Upper Hunter."
Maitland MP and shadow minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison met with shadow minister for Roads John Graham and Ms Watson at Melville Ford Bridge on Thursday, March 9 to announce the funding.
Labor's $23.5 million road upgrade package will include:
Labor is also pledging to provide more than $1.5 million in additional road funding to Muswellbrook Council, $2.2 million to Singleton Shire Council, $1.8 million to Dungog Shire Council, $4.3 million to Upper Hunter Shire Council, $8.9 million to Mid-Coast Council and $1.8 million to Maitland City Council from its new Emergency Road Repairs Fund.
The fund comprises of $280 million from the Coalition's existing regional pothole repair program, a $193 million reallocation from the government's "failed" reclassification scheme and $197 million in new money.
However, the Liberal government has taken aim at Labor's fund, saying the party is making "fake" election commitments.
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway said in the last week Labor had twice made election commitments for road projects already funded and announced by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government.
"The Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads today promised a Chris Minns Labor Government will deliver funding to build natural disaster resilience into the Melville Ford timber bridge at Melville Ford Road. The problem is the joint funding was already awarded and announced by the NSW and federal governments 10 days ago," Mr Farraway said on Thursday.
"This is the second time in a week Labor has made an election commitment on something that is already funded and, in some cases, already in the bank accounts of councils.
"Last week Labor counted our $280 million Regional Road Repair Program in its regional roads announcement in a desperate attempt to try and spin it as a much larger package. That money has already been given to councils who are getting on with the job of fixing the roads you use every day."
According to Labor, their promised spend across the region is in addition to the Liberal and National Government's pothole funding that has been delivered to councils across NSW since November 2022.
"Labor is offering more than double the assistance to councils looking to repair local regional roads," Labor said in a roads funding statement.
Mr Graham added that Labor's focus was supporting councils to fix regional roads.
"For the last 12 years, the Liberals have overseen billions of dollars of spending on toll roads in Sydney at the expense of roads in the regions," he said.
"Labor is committed to supporting councils to fix the local roads that people use every day to get to work, get the kids to school or get to medical appointments. We will prioritise local roads over toll roads."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
