Four people have been injured and two dogs stabbed after five armed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Muswellbrook home, police said.
Police said five men - wearing balaclavas and armed with machetes, knives, hammers and a pole - forced their way into the Forbes Street house about 1.15am Saturday in what is believed to be a targeted attack.
The intruders assaulted a father and his daughter, who live at the home, as well as a mother and her son who were there and demanded money.
Hunter Valley police crime manager Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer said a 59-year-old man was hit in the head with a hammer, causing a possible fractured skull, while a 19-year-old woman received a laceration and has a possible fractured jaw.
Inspector Zimmer said a dog at the home was stabbed, and as its 47-year-old female owner went to its aid, her arm was "struck with a machete".
A 20-year-old male was also struck to the head and has a possible bleed to the brain.
The four people were all taken to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle for further treatment.
"I've been advised that they're all in a stable condition currently," Inspector Zimmer said on Saturday afternoon.
"Very fortunately, none of these injuries are life threatening."
A second dog at the home was also stabbed with a machete.
"The two dogs, a great dane-cross and a bull mastiff-cross, they're in a serious condition," Inspector Zimmer said.
"They're both suffering from significant blunt force trauma to their heads, and both suffering stab wounds to their faces and bodies. So some very significant injuries to the four occupants and the two dogs."
Inspector Zimmer said the incident was believed to have taken about two minutes.
"I have no doubt that the actions of the two dogs have caused a significant deterrent and the offenders have left the scene as a result of being bitten by the dogs," he said. "We do believe that at least two of the offenders have been bitten by dogs.
Police are canvassing the community, but the identity of the offenders remains unknown.
"We do believe that they've left the scene on foot," Inspector Zimmer said.
"There will be people in the community who know who these individuals are and I'd encourage them to consider the seriousness of this incident, the nature of those injuries and the fact that the two dogs have also been injured as well and they may not make it."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
