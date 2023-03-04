Hunter Valley News
Four assaulted, two dogs stabbed after armed home invasion at Forbes Street, Muswellbrook by five men wearing balaclavas

Updated March 4 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:05pm
Hunter Valley police crime manager Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer

Four people have been injured and two dogs stabbed after five armed men wearing balaclavas forced their way into a Muswellbrook home, police said.

