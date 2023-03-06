March 10-12: Scone Grammar School
Scone Literary Festival is back in 2023 with big names, big topics and new community events. Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith will debut his new novel, Return to Valetto, at the festival. Walkley winner Erina Reddan is a guest at the upcoming festival. You can find Reddan on two panels, Beauty and Excellence in the Workplace Today and Me, My Community and a Stroke of Luck. The three-day event is packed with enticing panels, our first ever international guest speaker and free community events, plus our much-loved Bush Poets' Breakfast, a literary lunch with the CWA in Merriwa and a new event in Murrudundi with the award-winning, Magpie Distilling. For tickets, visit www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au
March 18: Jerrys Plains
Head along to Jerrys Plains for the Community Fair and Carboot Sale on March 18 from 8am to 1pm at Jerrys Plains Recreation Grounds on Womno Street. There will be live music, food stalls, market stalls, free children's magician and jumping castle.
March 31 - April 2: Murrurundi
Celebrating artists and artisans of the Upper Hunter, the Murrurundi Festival, The Art of the Kite is coming to Murrurundi on March 31 to April 2.
March 31 - April 2: Murrurund
Murrurundi Collective Farmers and Producers Markets will be set up at the Murrurundi Festival from March 31 to April 2. The Collective's retail space in Mayne St will be closing by March 19.
April 22: Maitland Showground
The Groovin The Moo line-up has dropped for 2023 with some big names headlining the Australia-wide travelling festival. The festival is scheduled to begin in Maitland on Saturday, April 22. Head to www.gtm.net.au/ for the full line up and ticket information.
May 4 -14: Scone
The Scone Horse Festival has announced its 2023 theme will be 'Kings & Queens of the Stables' - celebrating the men and women who have had amazing contribution to the equine industry, while also paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth.
White Park Equine Complex Scone - June Long Weekend '23. 3 big days of pure Australian Country Music artists.
July 1: Jefferson Park, Aberdeen
Great day for the whole family. Pipe Bands, Market Stalls, Food Stalls and good coffee when the Games return to Aberdeen in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.