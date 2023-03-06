Scone Literary Festival is back in 2023 with big names, big topics and new community events. Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith will debut his new novel, Return to Valetto, at the festival. Walkley winner Erina Reddan is a guest at the upcoming festival. You can find Reddan on two panels, Beauty and Excellence in the Workplace Today and Me, My Community and a Stroke of Luck. The three-day event is packed with enticing panels, our first ever international guest speaker and free community events, plus our much-loved Bush Poets' Breakfast, a literary lunch with the CWA in Merriwa and a new event in Murrudundi with the award-winning, Magpie Distilling. For tickets, visit www.sconeliteraryfestival.com.au