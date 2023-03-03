The fundamentals of design thinking & user-centric design

Picture Shutterstock

Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile application? Or what about a website? Then chances are you may have already started reading up on UX/UI design and the driving process behind these disciplines: design thinking.



The process of design thinking is a crucial component of developing innovative, user-oriented technologies today. A good example is to think about the mobile apps you use on a daily basis.



Do you swipe through them to flit from page to page? And how do you know exactly how to navigate these apps, and any other apps that you may be using for the first time?

Whenever you're able to intuitively navigate a mobile app, a website, or any other digital user interface, that intuition is in itself a surefire sign of a digital designer that's mastered the art of design thinking. That's perhaps the most beautiful thing about design thinking: when done well, it's basically invisible.

For those who want to learn a little more about this crucial process that's delivered many of the apps and other software that we use today, then this is the read for you. Read on for an exploration of the fundamentals of design thinking and the value of user-centric design today, in the digital age.

What is design thinking?

In the simplest terms, design thinking is a non-linear approach to designing and testing products to ensure that they deliver an intuitive user experience for the everyday user.



By utilising user research and questioning existing templates for delivering user needs that may have been successful in the past, design thinking allows product and digital designers of today to streamline their processes for achieving innovation, by breaking innovation down to an iterative scientific process.

It may seem confusing to see a phrase like 'design thinking' being referred to as a scientific process rather than a naturally creative pursuit. If you are wondering just where to actually find the science in the design thinking process, then we can look at the model in more detail to unearth all of its similarities to the scientific method itself.

The five stages of design thinking

First, let's look at a step-by-step overview of the design thinking process. There are typically five phases included in any design thinking project, these being:

Empathise - empathise with your target user; outline their user needs Define - define a clear - define a clear user problem (or unmet need) that can potentially be solved through your design Ideate - map out your design by drawing from user research; ensure the primary focus of your design is to address your defined user need Prototype - build a working prototype based on your designs Test - test your prototype using a set of testers that are representative of your target user; gather results, and repeat the design thinking process where necessary

As we mentioned, the design thinking process is non-linear, meaning that designers should feel encouraged to repeat the process or return to an earlier stage in order to improve on their designs and boost the usability of their end product. This is a similar concept to amending original hypotheses based on findings from a scientific study.

As the design thinking process is also reliant on user research, either using industry resources, similar previous projects, or even independent research collated during the design thinking process (i.e. during testing, or the fifth stage), design thinkers are further encouraged to take a logical, 'building block' approach to incrementally improving on their designs.



If research harvested at any point during the design thinking process, reveals that your user experience could be more effective if it aligns with findings, then it's imperative that you return to the ideation and prototyping phases to action on the new information that has been made available to you, as the design thinker.

All things considered, the design thinking process is very much a labour of love as much as it's one of logic. The iterative building up leaves designers with a many-layered and thoughtfully designed end product that has a strong chance of setting a benchmark for future products that arise within that industry niche.

The value of user-centric design

At the end of this overview of the design thinking process, you may be asking yourself just what makes this arduous, repetitive process such a quintessential element of innovating for the digital age. The simplest answer here is that the act of designing technology is historically quite inaccessible.



The level of technical proficiency required to build a digital interface like a mobile app or any other digital product requires dedicated training and years of experience. With the sheer amount of technical work that goes into developing a digital product, it can be easy to forget about just how to make sure that that product can be used by the everyday man, despite being built by a highly skilled developer.

In other words, the process of design thinking makes sure that every digital product we use today has been developed for the average user. Without the incremental developments that are made possible by the design thinking process, it's highly likely that our mobile apps and other digital products will feel a lot less intuitive to use, and perhaps a touch more technical and inaccessible.

Design thinking allows digital designers and engineers of today to make the tech solutions for tomorrow. And we know that these are indeed the tech solutions that we need, because their functionalities can be enjoyed by the general public.



The combination of scientific reasoning, UX design laws, and technological development methodologies, is what makes our apps, websites, and other digital products feel so intuitive and natural to use. And as technologies grow increasingly complex, the value of user-centric design will only become more and more apparent.

Are there pitfalls to design thinking?

In truth, the design thinking process has been utilised for centuries and over the course of human history, even if the term 'design thinking' wasn't coined until the 1950s. But digital technologies evolve quickly, and there's likely to be plenty of innovations being made available during the piecemeal evolution of a project that's being developed using the design thinking process.



So is there a chance that your design thinking project could be overshadowed by another design team that may have beat you to the punch?

Yes, you do run the risk of spending too long on the design thinking process, but this phenomenon is rarer than you think, mostly due to the fact that projects usually have a limited amount of funding for development.



As this design process involves conducting user research and an array of formal tests like A/B testing and the development of polls and questionnaires, it's common for project managers to allocate substantial funding to design thinking initiatives. So in most cases, the process of design thinking can continue for as long as digital designers have the funding to do so.

Most developers and engineers truly believe that a lack of awareness surrounding this process is actually one of the most dangerous pitfalls of design thinking. Designers of tomorrow are encouraged to engage with this process and familiarise themselves with it at the beginning of their careers.

