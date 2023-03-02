Hunter Valley News
$42 million will be spent on 8 roads projects in the Hunter through the Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package

Updated March 2 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:35pm
Eight Hunter road projects get the green light

Roads across the Hunter will see $42 million worth of upgrades thanks to a boost from the state and federal governments.

