Eight Hunter road projects get the green light

Roads across the Hunter will see $42 million worth of upgrades thanks to a boost from the state and federal governments.
$9.5 million will be spent on Putty Road, $8.7million on Deaves Road in Mandalong, $7.1million on Denman Road, $6.4million on Wybong Road between Muswellbrook and Sandy Hollow, $2.6million on the Golden Highway and $679,000 on the Bell Street Bridge in Muswellbrook.
$2.5 million will be spent on Stanhope Road, between Dalwood and Elderslie and $4.5 million on Kilfoyles Bridge, which connects that road over Kilfoyles Creek.
These funds will come out of the $312 million Regional Roads and Transport Recovery Package that the state and federal governments allocated to 26 disaster-declared councils in NSW last year.
57 projects have been funded, including eight in the Hunter.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi said residents had been wishing for better roads for some time.
"The roads in the Hunter electorate really copped it during the floods, so it's great to see the government listen, and money provided to fix them up and actually make them better," he said.
"This will ensure communities are safer, while also reducing repair costs in the future."
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said roads would be rebuilt to a higher standard and be more resilient to future disasters.
"We saw a lot of towns cut-off because of the floods, and that created concerns around accessibility, evacuation plans and supply chains," Minister Watt said.
