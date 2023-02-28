Police have conducted a high-visibility operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs in the Hunter, coinciding with a bike show at Murrurundi.
Officers conducted almost 3000 random breath tests during the three day crack-down - dubbed Operation Chalk - recording six positive for alcohol and seven for drugs.
Police issued 135 traffic infringement notices and 44 defect notices.
The operation involved local officers from Hunter Valley and Oxley police districts as well as those from specialist units including Traffic and Highway Patrol, Raptor Squad and the Dog Unit among others.
Operation Chalk was aimed at disrupting outlaw bikie activity at a bike show on Scotts Creek Road at Murrurundi at the weekend.
Police issued infringement and defect notices to a 29-year-old man, believed to be a member of the Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang, who avoided a random breath test post but was later stopped by Raptor Squad detectives.
They also charged a 53-year-old man with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prescribed restricted substance and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
The man has been granted conditional bail and will face Tamworth Local court on March 13.
