Muswellbrook Squash Club Report: Cracking shots and calories burned

By Adrian Barwick
February 28 2023 - 11:00am
Bruce Webber proving he can still bend the knees against Belinda Stephens.

There may have been less people on the night with several post plays organised but some of the players took advantage of the extra time on the court with plenty of long rallies and handouts to ensure there was no early finish with some entertaining matches.

