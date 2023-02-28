There may have been less people on the night with several post plays organised but some of the players took advantage of the extra time on the court with plenty of long rallies and handouts to ensure there was no early finish with some entertaining matches.
Court one saw Edward Higgins Parkinson take a slender 2-1 lead over Hunter Medical Practice after HMP's Noman "keep it together" Jawaad hung on to down EHP's Bill "leg burner" Coveny 10-9 in the third with both players hitting some cracking shots forcing each other to burn off plenty of calories in the chase for the ball.
EHP's Anthony "slide ruler" Thomson squared it up over Luke "there abouts" McTaggart in a see-sawing five setter. Both players had their chances in an entertaining fifth set, but Anthony hung on 9-7 to win a thrilling match.
Court two and Curtis Gant Betts also hold a narrow 2-1 lead over the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel with CGB's Daryl "on target" Coveny and Royal's Phil "down for the count" Allen having a terrific match with both players giving no quarter.
Daryl jumped to an early lead taking the first set, but Phil quickly evened it up with both players having an impeccable serving game throughout the match. Daryl took control of the third keeping his depth despite some valiant diving from Phil, then kept his nerve to win the fourth set and the match 9-5 in a crowd pleasing game.
The Workers Club match of the week was back on Court 1 with HMP's newcomer Yuke "bookworm" Ponen up against EHP's experienced Rebekah "gut instinct" Weedon and the match had everything.
Deep serves, fabulous returns, plenty of running and both players determined not to give up on the rally. Rebekah showed her class to take the first two sets although Yuke had already started to find his feet pushing Rebekah to 10-9 in the second.
Yuke then found another gear hitting some great shots to take the next two sets and set the match up for an exciting finish. Fortunately, Rebekah regained her composure to take control and win the fifth in a highly entertaining match.
The Railway Hotel had the bye but take on the Royal Hotel next week to see who gets the next shout.
See you on the courts
Players are reminded that club membership and comp fees are due at the end of Round 1 (14 th March). Any problems please see club treasurer Kris at the courts. Also coming up is the club's AGM at the squash courts on Tuesday, March 21.
The Nomination form for office bearers and committee members will be posted on the noticeboard and all positions will be up for nomination. This is a great opportunity to help give back to the club so if anyone wants to know what's involved just ask any of the current committee members.
