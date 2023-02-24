SCONE Literary Festival returns next month with programs to suit every age group. It will also be livestreamed for the first time.
Taking place at various locations in and around the upper Hunter town from March 10 to 12, the festival features a range of experiences including community storytelling and both ticketed and free events.
The program includes bush poets' pop-up events and the festival's first international guest, Australian-born, US-based bestselling author Dominic Smith.
Other festival guests include former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, activist Chanel Contos, emerging rural writer James McKenzie Watson, the critically-acclaimed Michael Burge and leading Indigenous writer Nardi Simpson.
Walkley winner Erina Reddan is a guest at the upcoming festival. You can find Reddan on two panels, Beauty and Excellence in the Workplace Today and Me, My Community and a Stroke of Luck.
Melbourne-based Reddan believes those who express themselves through words and stories have a deep well within. She writes for herself, others and the soul of the world.
Kids today are so lucky because they have writers coming in to talk to them at school.- Erina Reddan
"I was a child from a very poor isolated farm. It wasn't our world," she says.
"Kids today are so lucky because they have writers coming in to talk to them at school. To me they were aliens, very special people, and yet I've always written."
She took the long way around in her career; university was discouraged where she comes from, but she went anyway.
"My parents were furious; it just wasn't their way," Reddan says. "They thought I'd be unsafe in that world.
"At uni I thought, 'Well I love words, I love writing', so I found my way into journalism. Then in my late 20s I became pregnant, and I thought, 'There will never be time to write'."
She had her baby while living in Sydney, and would wake up at 5am to write.
"I just knew if I really wanted to make this world happen, it had to be now. I wrote in all the corners of my life like most writing mothers do, and I finally found my path," she says.
On the panel Me, My Community and a Stroke of Luck, Reddan will appear alongside artist Janno McGloughlin, author Nardi Simpson and Ukrainian Maria Myrtko.
They will discuss their ties to their local communities and draw parallels to our "global community" and the impact this can have on your future, your journey this far, and your sense of identity.
Reddan grew up in a farming community called Diggers Rest, located outside of Melbourne. It was a very specific, Irish Catholic, rural world.
"For me, the community I grew up in had the epic battle of survival, eke a living out on the land when you're incredibly poor. I found the people around me heroic, the women in particular," she says.
Reddan's mother had six children. When the last was born, one of their neighbours took the newborn for six weeks so her mother could recover. Another family with six children took Reddan in for six months when she was only a baby.
"That rising to support each other, I remember there was a fire on my neighbouring property, you couldn't go to school," she says.
"Within a very short time the whole community was there. The men were fighting the fire and the women were making the sandwiches."
She hates the sexist cliché, but the point is that people were working together. Even the kids were bashing out flames with hessian bags.
That support gave Reddan a rich foundation and greatly influenced her careers. She's worked in radio, television and as an ABC correspondent.
She's taught writing and politics at different universities. She also has a PhD in creative writing, and her thesis was called "Blood and Ball Gowns".
She explains it's the idea of girl warriors and pretty, twirling ball gowns, where you're allowed to fight for what you want, but first you have to pay the price of femininity.
She thinks the modern workplace is very much like this. You might find these themes in the Beauty and Excellence in the Workplace Today panel.
"We can be powerful and empowered, but also we still have to play these patriarchal games, making room for others," Reddan says.
"You still have to be careful to play that knife-edged game of being empowered but not too empowered, being visible but not too visible," she says.
Reddan is excited to visit Scone, known for its literary richness.
"Small communities creating conversations around the wonder of words, I think that's magic," she says.
