Predatory Peeping Tom Esera Vaini Felise looking at deportation after jail term expires

By Sam Rigney
Updated February 24 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:26am
SCENE: The laneway between Heather Place and Bridgman Road at Singleton Heights where a woman was grabbed and groped on May 16.

A PERSISTENT and predatory peeping Tom who graduated from prying through women's windows and masturbating to grabbing a woman pushing a pram and trying to drag her into bushes has been jailed for a maximum of 20 months.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

