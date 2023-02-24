Hunter Valley News
Home/Latest News

First contract given to Indigenous-owned Hunter company Fenech Demolition for Muswellbrook bypass project

February 24 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aertist's impression of the Muswellbrook Bypass southern conntection looking north. File picture

An Indigenous-owned Hunter company has become the first formally enlisted in works to build the Muswellbrook bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Upper Hunter news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.