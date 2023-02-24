An Indigenous-owned Hunter company has become the first formally enlisted in works to build the Muswellbrook bypass.
Demolition and clearing on the $336 million road upgrade began last week, with Fenech Demolition Pty Ltd appointed to get the ball rolling on the joint state and federal construction project.
"We have already secured other work in the Hunter Region and are pleased to help progress the bypass which will make such a difference to the people of Muswellbrook," managing director Julian Fenech said.
"Being a Wanaruah First Nations man I am proud to be part of this project.
"The people of the Wanaruah Nation will benefit from this contract, which helps ensure they play a part in the benefits that will flow from the project."
Expressions of interest for subsequent stages of work are open, with Transport for NSW expected to shortlist applicants by mid-year.
Key features for the project include the construction of a 9.3-kilometre bypass with a single lane in each direction, a 376-metre-long bridge across Sandy Creek Road, Sandy Creek, Main North railway line, and a southbound exit ramp as well as southern, northern and central interchanges.
Catherine King, the federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development minister, said the "much-needed project" will "transform travel across the growing Hunter region".
The federal member for the Hunter, Dan Repacholi, added: "This project will reduce travel time along this major transportation artery and improve the connection between Newcastle and the New England Highway, M1 Motorway and the Pacific Highway."
