More farmers being hit by scam emails

A fraud expert has noticed an upward trend in business email compromise scams affecting farmers and those living in regional areas.
Rabobank fraud detection and response senior manager Bethan Wearmouth said over half of the current scam cases were due to business email compromise, where people allowed remote access software onto their systems.
Business email compromise is when scammers are able to compromise emails of either the farmer or the person that they are paying, like suppliers and conveyancers, by amending the account details in invoices and resending it. The farmer who is expecting it makes the payment but to the scammer, not the person they are meant to be paying.
"Farmers are actually quite a target of online shopping scams especially associated with the sale of tractors and heavy machinery, and while many of those are at a lower value, there's a lot of them out and about," Ms Wearmouth said.
At a forum held in Victoria recently, she quoted "phenomenal" data from the ACCC of losses of $227 million to business email compromise scams across Australia in 2021. She said scammers were very reliant on the need for people to do things urgently, and she warned new farmers to be particularly wary.
"Especially with online shopping today, the problem you've got is that it's so easy [for scammers] to create a domain, set it up and then advertise on it," she said.
"Many of the trends of all the different scams we are looking at are based on farmers being time poor and relying on just their gut feel about an offer."
Ms Wearmouth encouraged farmers to keep up to date on news and updates on websites like the ACCC's Scamwatch.
