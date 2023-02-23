Liz Watts has returned to work in the Upper Hunter mining industry after a stint as a fly-in-fly out general manager of an open cut coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin at Moranbah.
Back in her hometown of Scone, Liz is about to embark on a hectic few years of research combined with her full-time work as the head of transition at BHP's Mt Arthur Coal with the company planning to close the open cut mine near Muswellbrook by 2030.
Completing her PhD and achieving a successful transition at one of the country's larger open cut thermal coalmines will be a challenge, but one Liz says she is ready to undertake after a career already filled with firsts.
The mining engineer who has worked at mines operated by Glencore and Coal & Allied in the Hunter Valley and with BHP in their corporate technical division, comes from a family of coalminers, including her father John Watts who worked at the mine she will close for 30 years.
The only female in her year of 70 students studying mining engineering at the University of NSW Liz is very proud of the fact she attended a Central School at Coolah in the state's Central West before heading to university in Sydney.
"I was one of 11 students in my final year at Coolah and I dreamed of becoming a mining engineer which I am guessing my peers probably thought was an odd choice," she said.
"But that was my choice and it has proven to be a very rewarding career."
In 2003 Liz sat for her NSW Open Cut Examiners Certificate of Competency - she gained that ticket at her first attempt and was the first female to sit in front of the Coal Competency Board and gain the manager's ticket.
In 2013 while working as operations manager of Glencore's Glendell open cut she was awarded the inaugural New South Wales Minerals Council's Outstanding Woman in NSW Mining.
Her passion for mining is matched by her optimism for the future of the region as it transitions from an economy dominated by coal extraction and coal fired power generation.
"As an engineer I like to solve problems. This can often involve removing the barriers that prevent us getting from A to B, " she said.
"That's my role at Mr Arthur and it's also part of the reason I have decided to undertake this PhD."
Her PhD funded by the Australian Government Research Training Program scholarship is titled 'Barriers to sustainable development outcomes in mine closure'.
Of particular note is the fact Liz is undertaking this research through the University of Newcastle's anthropology and sociology department - perhaps another first for a mining engineer. It is not likely many engineers, particularly mining ones, would enter this department to undertake a PhD on a regular basis.
Her supervisor is senior lecturer, Hedda Askland, whose social impact work was used in the Rocky Hill case. Rocky Hill, was an Australian legal first, where a coalmine near Gloucester was knocked back on social and climate change grounds. Liz will be conducting surveys, interviews and focus groups to inform her research.
"We have to look at the barriers, even if we have a transition plan, and talk about hope and inspire people about the future," she said.
"People often think mine closure is all about rehabilitation but we have to look at much more than that we have to balance the environment, economy and social impacts to ensure a sustainable future."
"We must plan for that outcome and I believe a great outcome is achievable"
Her commitment to the region's future has also seen her appointed to the Hunter Expert Panel that will provide input into the NSW Government's Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
The panel will provide the government with advice and recommendations on applications received through the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund. Standing outside the UON's facility in Muswellbrook she said she didn't know the facility existed.
"But it's great that it does and we have to use facilities like this to ensure we have a sustainable future - training is part of what we need, so I am so pleased to see this facility already available in Muswellbrook." she said.
From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.
