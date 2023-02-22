5 consumer practices for sustainable shopping

Look for eco-riendly bags changing the market and avoid single-use plastics whenever possible. Picture by Shutterstock

Navigating a more sustainable lifestyle can be a daunting task, especially when shopping - a necessary aspect of anyone's daily life.

In a fast-paced world, keeping up with the latest trends and practices in sustainable shopping can be challenging, especially if you don't have a supportive community. However, the good news is there are simple yet effective ways to make your shopping eco-friendlier without feeling overwhelmed.

From being mindful of the brands you choose to selecting products made with sustainable materials, there are many ways to reduce your environmental impact while still getting the essentials you need. And while you may not be able to avoid altogether single-use plastics or shopping at large chain stores, making small conscious choices can make a significant difference.

To get started, here are five consumer practices you can do for sustainable shopping:

1. Use eco-friendly bags

Every year, countless single-use plastic bags find their way into landfills, oceans, and other bodies of water, contributing to environmental degradation. To reduce your carbon footprint while shopping, look for eco-friendly bags changing the market and avoid single-use plastics whenever possible.

While reusable bags are a significant step in the right direction, not all are equally eco-friendly. For instance, hemp bags require a considerable number of resources for cultivation, including water and chemicals, which can impact the environment.

For the most sustainable option, consider using bags made from recycled materials, such as polyester or polypropylene. These materials require fewer resources to produce and can even help reclaim waste from landfills. Additionally, many stores offer incentives and discounts for customers who bring their own reusable bags, making it a win-win situation for you and the planet.

2. Buy locally-sourced products

Shopping for locally-sourced products reduces the carbon footprint associated with transportation and the number of greenhouse gases emitted during shipping, as products don't need to travel long distances to reach your doorstep. Shopping locally is a simple and effective way to make your shopping habits more environmentally friendly.

The idea is straightforward: the farther a product travels, the more emissions are produced using aeroplanes, trucks, and cars. For instance, an apple grown just 30 kilometers away is likely to have a lower environmental impact than one transported interstate or imported. By opting for locally sourced and manufactured products, you can minimise the impact of transportation on the environment.

3. Avoid single-use plastics

Single-use plastics, such as water bottles and plastic bags, contribute significantly to pollution. Therefore, recycle and opt for reusable alternatives such as tumblers, cloth bags, and metal straws. Additionally, look for stores that sell items in bulk, like grains, spices, and snacks, as those allow you to purchase only the things you need and reduce the amount of packaging you bring home.

When shopping, pay attention to the packaging and choose items with minimal plastic or recyclable materials. Choose fresh produce that you can bag yourself instead of pre-packaged items. Lastly, bring your own containers when shopping for dairy, meat, or deli items instead of accepting single-use packaging.

4. Choose products made from sustainable materials

Buying organic and natural products is a way to impact the environment by supporting companies that prioritise sustainability positively. This can range from organic foods to toiletries and cleaners made from natural ingredients, using environmentally conscious processes and resources instead of harsh industrial chemicals. Additionally, look for products made from sustainable materials, such as organic cotton, recycled plastic, and bamboo.

Your shopping choices play a significant role in shaping the market, as it's driven by supply and demand. By filling your cart with eco-friendly items, you send a message to companies that you care about the health of the planet and value their efforts to minimise their environmental impact.

5. Buy secondhand items

Shopping for secondhand items can significantly impact the environment, as it reduces the supply chain's carbon footprint. Therefore, instead of buying new items, consider looking for gently used goods at local thrift stores, online marketplaces, or community groups that trade items at no cost.

Many major clothing brands and boutiques are now implementing trade-in programs and offering secondhand options, so check out your favourite brands for sustainable shopping opportunities. By embracing secondhand shopping, you can help reduce the demand for new items and minimise your environmental impact.

Conclusion

Sustainable shopping is a crucial aspect of reducing your negative impact on the environment and promoting ethical practices in the marketplace. By implementing these consumer practices, you can work towards creating a more sustainable and equitable world.