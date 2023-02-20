Newcastle races: Long shot hits target for Muswellbrook trainer Ben Lees

Hunter Valley mare Apache Jewel caused a huge boilover at Newcastle on Saturday when she won her first race at her 21st start.
While her trainer Ben Lees was away inspecting yearlings at the Inglis complex in Sydney, Apache Jewel stunned punters when she came from midfield to run down Silvincible in the 1600m maiden plate.
A drifter in betting from $41 to $81, the four-year-old was patiently ridden by Darryl "Digger" McLellan.
Lees, 39, has a small stable on his property at Wybong, between Muswellbrook and Denman. A former rodeo rider, Lees has held a thoroughbred trainer's licence since the winter of 2021.
"I wasn't surprised that Apache Jewel won because she can be chalk and cheese," Lees said. "Her biggest problem is that she won't settle in most of her races and when that happens, she doesn't perform.
"It has been a long battle and today she obviously did everything right for Digger. I broke the mare in and she is a family favourite. I had only $50 in my TAB account and I did back her.
"My wife, Rebecca, is a hard worker and cleans up the boxes and feeds the horses. We have 260 acres, break in as well as train and produce 5000-10,000 bales of hay each year."
McLellan backed up on Sunday with a winning double at Tuncurry, including taking out the Country Championships qualifier with the Terry Evans-trained Sir Ravanelli.
At Newcastle on Saturday, Randwick trainer John Sargent prepared back-to-back winners late on the program.
Kiwi-bred four-year-old Casual Connection, second-up from a spell in the midway benchmark 64 handicap (1600m), was the first. Ridden by Lee Magorrian, Casual Connection now has two victories and three placings from six starts.
Well-backed filly Ningaloo Star made it a double in the 1200m benchmark 64 handicap, also giving her three wins in 10 starts. It was also part of a treble for jockey Keagan Latham, who also had wins on Allaboutella and Pole Position.
On Monday, talented three-year-old King's Duty makes his second appearance on Newcastle's Beaumont track and all eyes are on the boom gelding.
The Exosphere youngster, bred and part-owned by Gerry Harvey, is trained by Newcastle's Mark Minervini and will contest the Vale Jim Johnstone benchmark 66 handicap (1150m).
King's Duty was unbeaten in trials before a brilliant debut win on the Beaumont track on January 30 on a very heavy tack. He drew wide and Mikayla Weir, who has ridden him in all trials, had to use him up early to cross to the lead after 200 metres. When in front he cruised, then bolted in. It is understood there has been overseas interest in King's Duty.
Port Macquarie-trained Binkou returns to the track of his only win when he runs in the country boosted class 1 handicap (1350m). Binkou resumed from a short break with two placings at Port Macquarie in January. He was beaten less than a length in both starts and was an easy winner in his only start on this track in October.
Paul Perry-trained four-year-old Just One Look found his best form to win on this track on January 30 and he will be hard to beat in the benchmark 58 handicap (1350m).
Just One Look ran down subsequent winner Lady Fraulein on this track last start, and he came from near last to be beaten less than a length at Tuncurry two starts back.
Kris Lees-trained Winter Thorn, a beaten favourite at Taree last start, can atone in the class 1 and maiden plate (2100m). The Irish import's only win was over this trip at Tamworth in August.
Arrowfield's Valoria has plenty in her favour when she steps out in the 1150m maiden handicap. The daughter of Maurice has been placed in three of her five starts, and during the winter the mare was beaten a third of a length in a Canterbury maiden. She has the rails barrier and Aaron Bullock has the mount.
