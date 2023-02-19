Man refused bail after allegedly trying to groom girl online

A MAN, 29, has been refused bail after he allegedly attempted to convince a teenage girl to meet him in the Hunter.
Police say a girl, 14, allegedly received messages via social media from an unknown man on February 7 this year.
A number of messages were exchanged before the person sending the messages attempted to convince the girl to meet him, police say.
Police were called and officers from Hunter Valley Police District launched an investigation, arresting a 29-year-old man at a home at Cliftleigh on Friday night.
He was taken to Cessnock police station where he was charged with procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity.
He was refused bail by police and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday where he was refused bail again to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
